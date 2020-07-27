WE Charity grant agreement planned to spend roughly half of promised amount: documents

Send this page to someone via email

Despite pledges that a controversial federal student grant program run by the WE Charity Foundation would hand out nearly a billion dollars to Canadian youth for volunteer work, the terms of the agreement only laid out plans to spend roughly half of that.

Documents filed with the House of Commons finance committee on Monday reveal the wording of the contentious sole-sourced agreement for the first time but do not explain the apparent discrepancy between what the public was told would be spent and what pledges the deal actually laid out.

The funding agreement between the Canadian government and the WE Charity Foundation says Ottawa would commit a “total maximum amount” of up to $543.5 million.

Of that, $500 million was set to go to students, while the WE Charity Foundation would get $43.5 million for administering the program, which has now been cancelled amid backlash over concerns about conflicts of interest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family members have received hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees from the WE Charity, while Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s two daughters both have ties to the organization, one as a speaker and one as an employee.

Neither Trudeau nor Morneau recused themselves from cabinet discussions on the deal.

Both have said that was a mistake and are under investigation by the ethics commissioner.

The release of the documents comes hours before the finance committee is set to meet to discuss plans to hear testimony from the founders of the WE Charity, Craig and Marc Kielburger, as well as the promised appearances at an unclear date by Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford.

More to come.