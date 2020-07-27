Menu

Canada

Muskoka secures location for supportive housing project in Bracebridge, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 1:44 pm
Homelessness
The supportive housing project in Bracebridge will have both affordable housing units and space for support service agencies for homeless youth and youth at risk of homelessness. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

The District of Muskoka has secured a location for its upcoming supportive housing project: 49 Pine St. in Bracebridge, Ont.

The location is currently occupied by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC) and is a place where many of Muskoka’s youth seek support. It’s also been long recognized as a destination for youth who need assistance.

Read more: Ontario invests $1.5M to support Muskoka’s vulnerable population with housing, supports

“We are thrilled to see the development of this critical program for youth who are at risk of homelessness,” SMFC executive director Geraldine Dooley-Phillips said in a statement.

“We are in the process of securing a new location for our agency within the town of Bracebridge, where we will continue to deliver child welfare, and child and youth mental health services and youth justice services.”

Read more: 1 in 8 households in Simcoe, Muskoka struggle to put food on the table, health unit says

The supportive housing project in Bracebridge will have both affordable housing units and space for support service agencies for homeless youth and youth at risk of homelessness.

Ontario has contributed $1.5 million to the project as part of its Home for Good program, which is designed to support the province’s goal of ending chronic homelessness by 2025.

bracebridgeMuskokaBracebridge newsMuskoka newsProvince Of OntarioMuskoka homelessnessBracebridge homelessnessBracebridge supportive housing projectMuskoka supportive housing projectOntario Home for Good programSimcoe Muskoka Family Connexions
