Muskoka secures location for supportive housing project in Bracebridge, Ont.

The District of Muskoka has secured a location for its upcoming supportive housing project: 49 Pine St. in Bracebridge, Ont.

The location is currently occupied by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC) and is a place where many of Muskoka’s youth seek support. It’s also been long recognized as a destination for youth who need assistance.

“We are thrilled to see the development of this critical program for youth who are at risk of homelessness,” SMFC executive director Geraldine Dooley-Phillips said in a statement.

“We are in the process of securing a new location for our agency within the town of Bracebridge, where we will continue to deliver child welfare, and child and youth mental health services and youth justice services.”

The supportive housing project in Bracebridge will have both affordable housing units and space for support service agencies for homeless youth and youth at risk of homelessness.

Ontario has contributed $1.5 million to the project as part of its Home for Good program, which is designed to support the province’s goal of ending chronic homelessness by 2025.