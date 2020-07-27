Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Bradford, Ont., councillor Gary Baynes passes away at 67

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 12:49 pm
Baynes was first elected to council in 2014 and was re-elected for the 2018 to 2022 term.
Baynes was first elected to council in 2014 and was re-elected for the 2018 to 2022 term. Supplied

Bradford, Ont., Ward 2 councillor Gary Baynes passed away at 67 years old after battling a “lengthy illness.”

Baynes was first elected to council in 2014 and was re-elected for the 2018 to 2022 term.

Read more: Clearview Ward 1 councillor Ed Christie passes away over weekend

“Gary was a great friend and a tireless representative for his Ward 2 constituents,” Bradford Mayor Rob Keffer said in a statement.

“He loved his hometown and was so proud to serve the community.”

Baynes was born and raised on his family’s dairy farm on Line 5 in Bradford.

City councillor gives up pay raise to show leadership
City councillor gives up pay raise to show leadership

While on council, he contributed to Bradford’s budget process. He also participated and promoted physical activity among the community’s youth, which included leading a campaign that encouraged students and parents to walk or ride their bicycles to school.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The campaign promoted people being more physically active and reducing traffic congestion.

In addition to being a town councillor, Baynes also had a career in the corporate IT industry.

Read more: ‘We’ve lost one of our most prominent citizens’: Aileen Carroll, longtime Barrie politician, dies

“On behalf of council and staff of the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Baynes said. “Gary touches so many lives and he will be missed by all of us.”

Baynes’ illness was not disclosed.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at Bradford town facilities for the rest of the week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BradfordBradford West GwillimburyBradford newsBradford councilBradford Gary BaynesBradford Ward 2Bradford Ward 2 councillorBradford Ward 2 councillor Gary BaynesGary Baynes
Flyers
More weekly flyers