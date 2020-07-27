Bradford, Ont., councillor Gary Baynes passes away at 67

Send this page to someone via email

Bradford, Ont., Ward 2 councillor Gary Baynes passed away at 67 years old after battling a “lengthy illness.”

Baynes was first elected to council in 2014 and was re-elected for the 2018 to 2022 term.

“Gary was a great friend and a tireless representative for his Ward 2 constituents,” Bradford Mayor Rob Keffer said in a statement.

“He loved his hometown and was so proud to serve the community.”

Baynes was born and raised on his family’s dairy farm on Line 5 in Bradford.

While on council, he contributed to Bradford’s budget process. He also participated and promoted physical activity among the community’s youth, which included leading a campaign that encouraged students and parents to walk or ride their bicycles to school.

The campaign promoted people being more physically active and reducing traffic congestion.

In addition to being a town councillor, Baynes also had a career in the corporate IT industry.

“On behalf of council and staff of the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Baynes said. “Gary touches so many lives and he will be missed by all of us.”

Baynes’ illness was not disclosed.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at Bradford town facilities for the rest of the week.