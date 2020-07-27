Update on Manitoba coronavirus numbers coming Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against the coronavirus on Monday.

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, has scheduled a live media briefing for 1 p.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Health officials said 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus were identified in Manitoba over the weekend.

The cases come as the province further loosened restrictions imposed to stem the virus’s spread Saturday.

Under the new rules casinos, cinemas and theatres can open, but at 30 per cent capacity.

Previously considered plans to lift the 14-day self-isolation requirement for travellers arriving from Eastern Canada and increase limits on public gatherings — to 75 people from 50 indoors and to 250 from 100 outdoors — were taken off the table for now after concerns were raised by Manitobans.

The latest cases announced over the weekend bring the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 394. There are currently 68 known active cases and 319 people are reported to have recovered from the virus.

The number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 remains at seven.

1:43 Coronavirus: Manitoba releases Phase 4 Reopening Manitoba Program starting July 25 Coronavirus: Manitoba releases Phase 4 Reopening Manitoba Program starting July 25

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

