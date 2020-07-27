Man dies after being found unresponsive at shelter in East Gwillimbury: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say their homicide unit is investigating after a man was found unresponsive at a shelter in East Gwillimbury and subsequently died.

Police said at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, they were called to the Blue Door Shelter, north of Yonge Street and Green Lane Way, for reports of an injured man.

Officers found the victim unresponsive and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has been identified as 51-year-old Hilton Rock, of Newmarket.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak with anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

