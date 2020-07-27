Masks are mandatory at Winnipeg airport starting Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Wednesday, masks will be mandatory for all people who enter Winnipeg’s airport.

The Winnipeg Airport Authority said Monday that all passengers, visitors and employees at the airport must wear a mask when they enter the terminal.

“This added safety measure is being implemented in all public areas of the airport terminal to further prioritize safety and protect the community,” the WAA said in a statement.

Previously, visitors and passengers were told they must wear a mask if they couldn’t maintain safe social distancing measures, but increasing passenger volumes means it’s harder to stay the recommended two-metre distance from each other, said the WAA.

“The mandatory face covering requirement is now being implemented in all public areas because passenger volumes are beginning to increase, especially during peak times of day, which makes physical distancing more difficult to achieve in all areas of the terminal.”