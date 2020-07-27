Menu

Crime

2 children reportedly robbed of bikes by suspects with knifes in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 9:18 am
Peterborough Police
According to the Peterborough Police Service, two youth were robbed of their bicycles by two suspects on Sunday. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are seeking two suspects who reportedly brandished knives and robbed two children of their bicycles on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon, two children ages 10 and 12 were riding their bikes along a walking path on Lansdowne Street to the corner of Pinewood Drive and Cahill Drive.

Read more: No evidence of abduction attempt after Peterborough youth assaulted: police

Police say as the kids neared the end of the path, two unknown males — each holding a knife — yelled at them to get off their bikes.

Both children got off their bikes and ran south on Pinewood Drive and the suspects fled the area with the stolen bikes, police say. The incident was reported to police and officers investigated.

Both suspects are Caucasian, in their early to mid-20s, and both were wearing jeans. One suspect is approximately six feet tall and was also wearing red shoes and a dark hoodie. The other suspect is approximately five feet 10 inches, with blue-green eyes, and was wearing a black hoodie.

Police say one of the bikes stolen was a metallic green “Haro-Downtown” child BMX model with possible front and rear black pegs, black front forks and had the serial number KISEK18807.

The other bike was a grey “Strikes’ child BMX model with red decals on the front and lower frames, black forks, handlebars and rims with red and grey tires. The serial number is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

