No evidence of abduction attempt after Peterborough youth assaulted: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are seeking a suspect following an alleged assault on a child on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:50 p.m. an unknown man attended a residence on Crawford Drive and allegedly assaulted a young child who was outside the home at the time.

The suspect was chased off and was last seen running on Barbara Crescent, police said.

The child did not require medical attention.

The incident was later reported to police and officers are currently investigating.

The suspect is described to be of medium build, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing between 180 to 220 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweat top and black pants and shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also say there is no evidence of an attempted abduction in this case or any recent attempts despite postings on social media about incidents.

“There is no evidence at this time to suggest this was an attempted abduction.” Tweet This

“There is also no evidence of any attempted abductions in any other area of the city at this time,” police stated. “This incident is being treated as an assault and is being treated as a standalone incident.”

Police say anyone with firsthand information — not information passed through or posted on social media — is asked to call at 705-876-1122 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.