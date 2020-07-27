Woman dead after house fire in central Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after a house fire in central Brampton early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a house in the Cornwall Heights and Cornwall Road area, near Main Street South and Clarence Street, at around 12:35 a.m.

According to an update posted on Twitter by police, emergency crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

UPDATE

– female has been pronounced at the hospital

– no other injured persons reported at this time

– #PRP and @BramptonFireES remain onscene

– investigation ongoing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A woman was found by crews and taken to a local hospital by paramedics. Officers said the woman died at hospital.

There were no other reported injuries as of Monday morning.

The cause and the circumstances of the fire weren’t disclosed. Police said the investigation is ongoing.