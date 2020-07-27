Menu

Canada

Woman dead after house fire in central Brampton, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after a house fire in central Brampton early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a house in the Cornwall Heights and Cornwall Road area, near Main Street South and Clarence Street, at around 12:35 a.m.

According to an update posted on Twitter by police, emergency crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

A woman was found by crews and taken to a local hospital by paramedics. Officers said the woman died at hospital.

Trending Stories

There were no other reported injuries as of Monday morning.

The cause and the circumstances of the fire weren’t disclosed. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

