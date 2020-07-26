Lake Louise RCMP searching for man after possible drowning

Send this page to someone via email

Lake Louise RCMP are looking for a man after a possible drowning in Banff National Park this weekend, according to a news release issued Sunday.

On Saturday at about 7 p.m., RCMP, Parks Canada and the Lake Louise Fire Department responded to a report that a man fell into the North Saskatchewan River along the Glacier Lake trail and was swept away.

RCMP said the man and two others “stopped for photos beside the river while hiking when the incident occurred.”

RCMP said they are working with Parks Canada visitor safety specialists to conduct a search and rescue operation, which has been ongoing since Saturday night.

