Firefighters battle small wildfire south of Kaleden

Firefighters, a helicopter and the Kaleden fire department were fighting a small grass fire south of Kaleden Sunday afternoon.

B.C. Wildfire Service said the smoldering ground-fire was around 30 x 40 metres in size as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The blaze, which has been named the Mount McLellan Fire, was not threatening any structures.

It’s located around 4.5 kilometres south of Kaleden.

What sparked the fire has not been determined.

The South Okanagan, along with the rest of the Okanagan Valley, is currently under a heat warning.