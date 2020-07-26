Menu

Firefighters battle small wildfire south of Kaleden

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 5:58 pm
A small grass fire was discovered in the South Okanagan Sunday. At one point smoke was visible from Skaha Beach in Penticton.
A small grass fire was discovered in the South Okanagan Sunday. At one point smoke was visible from Skaha Beach in Penticton. Contributed

Firefighters, a helicopter and the Kaleden fire department were fighting a small grass fire south of Kaleden Sunday afternoon.

B.C. Wildfire Service said the smoldering ground-fire was around 30 x 40 metres in size as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Watch: New film set in the Okanagan wildfires

The blaze, which has been named the Mount McLellan Fire, was not threatening any structures.

It’s located around 4.5 kilometres south of Kaleden.

Read more: New film set in the Okanagan wildfires

What sparked the fire has not been determined.

The South Okanagan, along with the rest of the Okanagan Valley, is currently under a heat warning.

