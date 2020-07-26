Woman who admitted to random Nelson, B.C. stabbings found not criminally responsible

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who admitted to the randomly stabbing two people in Nelson, B.C. last year has been found not criminally responsible by reason of a mental disorder.

Fiona Jane Coyle, 50, stabbed Ramita Kedia at least five times on Sept. 23, 2019.

Multiple Good Samaritans intervened, one of whom was also stabbed in the leg.

Coyle was tried on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

On Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled that Coyle was suffering from schizophrenia and paranoid delusions at the time of the attack.

2:04 Stabbing, carjacking and standoff in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Stabbing, carjacking and standoff in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on all of the evidence and all of the circumstances, Ms. Coyle was unable to rationally consider or know whether her acts were right or wrong,” wrote Justice David Crerar in his decision.

Coyle will now be held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, commonly known as “Colony Farm,” pending a review board decision.