Crime

Woman who admitted to random Nelson, B.C. stabbings found not criminally responsible

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 4:23 pm
Good Samaritans who helped save victim of random stabbing speak out
(Aired Sept. 28, 2019) Good Samaritans who helped save victim of random stabbing speak out

A woman who admitted to the randomly stabbing two people in Nelson, B.C. last year has been found not criminally responsible by reason of a mental disorder.

Fiona Jane Coyle, 50, stabbed Ramita Kedia at least five times on Sept. 23, 2019.

Read more: ‘A random, unprovoked attack’: Good Samaritans recount saving young woman’s life in Nelson

Multiple Good Samaritans intervened, one of whom was also stabbed in the leg.

Coyle was tried on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

On Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled that Coyle was suffering from schizophrenia and paranoid delusions at the time of the attack.

Read more: Newly released video shows Gabriel Klein in run-up to fatal stabbing of Abbotsford teen

“Based on all of the evidence and all of the circumstances, Ms. Coyle was unable to rationally consider or know whether her acts were right or wrong,” wrote Justice David Crerar in his decision.

Coyle will now be held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, commonly known as “Colony Farm,” pending a review board decision.

Not Criminally ResponsibleNCRnelsonunprovoked attackFiona Jane CoyleNelson Random StabbingNelson Stabbingnelson attack
