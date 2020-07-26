Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Mexican state health minister dies from coronavirus, Chihuahua governor says

By Laura Gottesdiener Reuters
Coronavirus outbreak: Mexico’s massive market stirs coronavirus worries
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: Mexico's massive market stirs coronavirus worries

The health minister of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Dr. Jesus Grajeda, has died, Chihuahua’s governor said on Sunday, nearly two weeks after Grajeda was hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I have no words to express all my feelings in this moment, except for profound sadness,” Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning, saying Grajeda had died of heart failure.

Trending Stories

Read more: Brazil loses second health minister in a month as coronavirus outbreak grows

With more than 385,000 confirmed cases and nearly 43,500 deaths as of Saturday, Mexico has the world’s fourth-highest death toll from the coronavirus.

Latin America is the region most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19MexicoChihuahuaChihuahua MexicoChihuahua health minister dead coronavirusMexican state health minister dies of coronavirusMexican state health minister coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers