Four new coronavirus exposures reported on flights through Vancouver

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) is notifying the public of four new coronavirus exposures on flights in or out of the Vancouver International Airport.

The flights occurred between July 10 and July 17, and include both international and domestic travel.

Flights with exposures:

July 10 – Delta 3569 — Vancouver to Seattle

July 11 – American Airlines 1415 — Dallas to Vancouver

July 12 – Air Canada 214 — Vancouver to Calgary

July 17 – Air Canada 855 — London to Vancouver

The BC CDC is advising passengers on the four flights to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to call 811 to arrange for a test immediately.

The BC CDC has issued exposure alerts for 26 flights since June 3. You can see a full list of those exposures here.

The CDC does not directly contact people who were on affected flights.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that is because effective contact information is not regularly included with airlines’ passenger manifests.