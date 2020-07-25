Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Four new coronavirus exposures reported on flights through Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2020 1:20 pm
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) is notifying the public of four new coronavirus exposures on flights in or out of the Vancouver International Airport.

The flights occurred between July 10 and July 17, and include both international and domestic travel.

Read more: B.C. reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, community outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Flights with exposures:

  • July 10 – Delta 3569 — Vancouver to Seattle
  • July 11 – American Airlines 1415 — Dallas to Vancouver
  • July 12 – Air Canada 214 — Vancouver to Calgary
  • July 17 – Air Canada 855 — London to Vancouver

The BC CDC is advising passengers on the four flights to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to call 811 to arrange for a test immediately.

Coronavirus: Can the air travel industry rebound from its pandemic setback?
Coronavirus: Can the air travel industry rebound from its pandemic setback?

The BC CDC has issued exposure alerts for 26 flights since June 3. You can see a full list of those exposures here.

The CDC does not directly contact people who were on affected flights.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that is because effective contact information is not regularly included with airlines’ passenger manifests.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Londonbc coronavirusCalgarySeattleDallasAmerican AirlinesBC Centre for Disease Controlcoronavirus flightcoronavirus flight exposure
