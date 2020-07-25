Hot weather en route for B.C.’s Southern Interior: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

On the heels of a severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Friday morning, Environment Canada says hot weather will soon hit the southern half of B.C.

According to the national weather agency, a strong ridge of high pressure will start building over the Southern Interior, leading to seasonably hot conditions.

FYI: We've just issued a Special Weather Statement for an upcoming HOT spell: https://t.co/wJYD8Usa0Y Temperatures over the southern interior will reach the mid to upper 30's by Monday afternoon. Tips on staying cool here: https://t.co/HCXAOi0bgK pic.twitter.com/UNK2gC2n8U — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 24, 2020

Environment Canada says temperatures will start climbing Saturday, with sunny conditions expected and highs reaching 26 to 28 C from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos.

For the Grand Forks area, though, Environment Canada is forecasting highs of 35 to 37 from Sunday to Tuesday.

And from there, the mercury will climb higher, reaching highs of 31 to 34 degrees until Thursday.

“By Monday afternoon daytime highs will soar to the mid-to-upper 30s with the hot air persisting until Tuesday or Wednesday,” said Environment Canada.

“Overnight minimums during that stretch will only dip into the mid-teens, providing little relief from the heat which can lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses.”

The weather agency says by Wednesday, temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure breaks down.

Earlier Friday, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

During the expected heat wave, the weather agency is advising the public to take measures to prevent overheating, including:

Stay cool and hydrated, particularly in the afternoon.

Limit outdoor activities to the early morning and evening hours.

Wear loose, light-weight clothing, along with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

Environment Canada says heat warnings may be eventually issued.

Heat warnings involve at two consecutive days of 35 degrees or higher with an overnight lows of 18 degrees or higher.

