Possible COVID-19 exposure at downtown Kelowna clothing store: Interior Health

A clothing store in downtown Kelowna, B.C., is the latest to have been impacted by the recent coronavirus outbreak in the Okanagan.

On Friday, Interior Health identified Fossello’s Quality Clothing store on Bernard Avenue where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority is asking individuals who visited the store on July 18 or on the morning of July 20, between 10 a.m. and noon, to self-isolate and monitor themselves for COVID-19.

The health authority is also asking people to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

IHA also said those seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Interior Health said public health contact tracing is underway. It also said where possible, it is reaching out to individuals who have been exposed.

The clothing store isn’t the only store dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

Also in downtown Kelowna, Social 242 Lounge and Grill on Lawrence Avenue closed a few days ago. A sign on the door says the closure is due to the recent outbreak connected to Kelowna

And in Lake Country, the Turtle Bay Pub has also temporarily closed its doors. A sign on the pub’s door says a decision was made to shut down while management awaits test results from one of its employees.

On Wednesday, Interior Health identified Browns Socialhouse on Harvey Avenue, and gave the following possible exposure dates: July 13, as well as July 16-19.

Other locations identified are as follows:

Krazy Cherry Fruit Co., Oliver, July 13 (business hours).

Cactus Club, Kelowna, July 3-6 (business hours).

Pace Spin Studio, Kelowna, July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 (business hours).

Discovery Bay Resort, Kelowna, July 1-5 (private gathering).

According to Interior Health, testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Interior Health is also reminding people to stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, and to maintain physical distancing and use masks when distancing is not possible.

