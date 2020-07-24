Pointe-Calumet man arrested and charged in connection with indecent acts

A 23-year-old Pointe-Calumet man has been charged at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse after allegedly exposing himself in front of young children.
Andy Metcalfe faces 12 charges including performing indecent acts and providing pornography to minors.
Metcalfe was arrested on Thursday after a joint investigation by the police departments of Saint-Eustache (SPVSE) and Deux-Montagnes (RPLDM).
Police say searches were carried out at his place of work and in his vehicle in order to collect evidence.
The investigation was launched following a complaint made to police in Saint-Eustache, in which an 11-year-old girl said she was approached by a person in a vehicle who allegedly showed her his genitals.
Police say the suspect struck a second time on July 10 in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.
According to police, the joint investigation has led to the resolution of nine cases involving thirteen victims ranging in age from eight to 12, in the towns of Saint-Eustache, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Saint-Joseph-du-Lac.
