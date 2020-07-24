Menu

Crime

Pointe-Calumet man arrested and charged in connection with indecent acts

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Saint-Eustache police are investigating a home invasion where the resident was shot early Tuesday morning.
File photo of Saint-Eustache police carrying out an investigation. A joint investigation has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Pointe-Calumet man. Friday, July 24, 2020. Yannick Gadbois / Global News

A 23-year-old Pointe-Calumet man has been charged at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse after allegedly exposing himself in front of young children.

Andy Metcalfe faces 12 charges including performing indecent acts and providing pornography to minors.

Read more: Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin charged with luring minors on the internet

Metcalfe was arrested on Thursday after a joint investigation by the police departments of Saint-Eustache (SPVSE) and Deux-Montagnes (RPLDM).

Police say searches were carried out at his place of work and in his vehicle in order to collect evidence.

The investigation was launched following a complaint made to police in Saint-Eustache, in which an 11-year-old girl said she was approached by a person in a vehicle who allegedly showed her his genitals.

SQ arrests five members of religious order over alleged sexual abuse
Police say the suspect struck a second time on July 10 in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

According to police, the joint investigation has led to the resolution of nine cases involving thirteen victims ranging in age from eight to 12, in the towns of Saint-Eustache, Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Saint-Joseph-du-Lac.

