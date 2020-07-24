‘It’s price-gouging’: Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams visitor parking prices in Barrie, Orillia

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed both Barrie and Orillia, Ont., on Friday for “price-gouging” after both cities raised their waterfront parking rates for non-residents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Early in July, both municipalities raised their parking rates for visitors due to concerns of overcrowding at their parks and beaches.

In Barrie, residents require a pass if they want to park at certain waterfront areas, while non-residents are charged $10 per hour, with a daily maximum of $50. In Orillia, municipal taxpayers can park and launch their boats for free, but visitors are temporarily required to pay $50 for each.

“I can’t stand when companies or governments take advantage of people in a crisis and they start gouging these people,” Ford said, adding that he’d talk to Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey and Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop about what’s going on.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman released a statement, saying Ford’s comments are “disappointing.”

0:31 Crowds breaking physical distancing rules at Wasaga Beach on Canada Day Crowds breaking physical distancing rules at Wasaga Beach on Canada Day

“Perhaps the premier is not aware of the overcrowding problem on Barrie and Simcoe County beaches that has resulted partly from the province’s decision to proceed with a phased reopening,” Lehman said.

“The parking prices are not an attempt to profit but an attempt to deal with the lack of distancing and overcrowding we have seen, as well as [to] help recoup some of the costs associated with these problems.”

Lehman said he’d like to invite Ford to Barrie to view what’s happening and discuss the issue.

With regards to the Premier's comments re @cityofbarrie parking rates: Perhaps the Premier is not aware of the overcrowding problem on Barrie and Simcoe County beaches that has resulted partly from the Province’s decision to proceed with a phased reopening. (1/3) — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) July 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

To further combat overcrowding concerns, the City of Barrie will be prohibiting barbecues and tents at its waterfront, beaches, parks and trails starting Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News has also reached out to the City of Orillia for comment.

More to come.