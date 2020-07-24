Menu

Canada

‘It’s price-gouging’: Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams visitor parking prices in Barrie, Orillia

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed both Barrie and Orillia, Ont., on Friday for “price-gouging” after both cities raised their waterfront parking rates for non-residents amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Early in July, both municipalities raised their parking rates for visitors due to concerns of overcrowding at their parks and beaches.

Read more: Non-resident waterfront parking increases in Barrie, Ont.

In Barrie, residents require a pass if they want to park at certain waterfront areas, while non-residents are charged $10 per hour, with a daily maximum of $50. In Orillia, municipal taxpayers can park and launch their boats for free, but visitors are temporarily required to pay $50 for each.

“I can’t stand when companies or governments take advantage of people in a crisis and they start gouging these people,” Ford said, adding that he’d talk to Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey and Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop about what’s going on.

On Friday, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman released a statement, saying Ford’s comments are “disappointing.”

“Perhaps the premier is not aware of the overcrowding problem on Barrie and Simcoe County beaches that has resulted partly from the province’s decision to proceed with a phased reopening,” Lehman said.

Trending Stories
“The parking prices are not an attempt to profit but an attempt to deal with the lack of distancing and overcrowding we have seen, as well as [to] help recoup some of the costs associated with these problems.”

Lehman said he’d like to invite Ford to Barrie to view what’s happening and discuss the issue.

Read more: Barrie prohibits tents, BBQs at waterfront beaches, parks due to overcrowding concerns

To further combat overcrowding concerns, the City of Barrie will be prohibiting barbecues and tents at its waterfront, beaches, parks and trails starting Saturday.

Global News has also reached out to the City of Orillia for comment.

More to come.

