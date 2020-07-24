Bone with spike in it prompts warning to Burnaby dog owners

Police are warning dog owners in Burnaby in B.C.’s Lower Mainland to use caution after someone found a bone with a spike in it discarded in the street.
A man was walking his dog on Frances Street near Delta Avenue on Thursday evening when his dog picked the bone up, RCMP said Friday.
Police shared a photo of the bone, which is broken off at one end and has a sharp metal object inside.
The dog was not hurt.
Police said this was the first report they’ve received like this.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
In the meantime, dog owners are advised to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to police.
