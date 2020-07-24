Extended heat warning to take effect Saturday: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued an extended heat warning.

The alert period begins Saturday and will remain in effect until Tuesday.

The local Environment Canada forecast calls for daytime highs of 31 C for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and evening lows of 20 C or warmer, meeting the Health Unit’s threshold for an extended heat warning.

“While we’re all taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we also need to protect ourselves, our families and our friends from the potentially harmful health effects that come from extended exposure to very hot and humid weather,” says Randy Walker, public health inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“To beat the heat, it is very important to stay hydrated and protected from the sun’s harmful UV rays. So, keep a water bottle close by to stay hydrated, cover exposed skin, wear a hat, and remember to use sunblock.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Blue Jays to play most home games in Buffalo

To stay safe and avoid heat-related illnesses, the Health Unit recommends that people drink plenty of water and natural juices and avoid drinking alcoholic beverages as well as coffee, tea, and cola.

1:03 What is heat exhaustion? What is heat exhaustion?

It is also recommended that people avoid spending a lot of time outside and seek shade as much as possible.

Never leave a child or a pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.

The MLHU says people should also seek medical attention as soon as possible if they or someone else experiences extreme symptoms.