Historic Pointe-Du-Moulin windmill undergoing major restoration

The Pointe-du-Moulin Historic Park’s main attraction, the three-century-old windmill located west of the Island of Montreal, is off-limits as it undergoes major restoration work.

The long-standing waterfront monument has been disassembled as work is being done on the stone base and wooden roof.

The Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC), a provincial organization responsible for restoration projects of the historical monuments, is overseeing the project.

Crews will be replacing and fortifying wooden beams supporting the interior of the structure, as well as sections of the roof, according to Gabriel Trudel, assistant manager of Pointe-du-Moulin Historic Park.

The off-island windmill, located in Notre-Dame-de-l’Île Perrot about 40 minutes away from downtown Montreal, is a rare structure, being only one of 20 historical windmills in Quebec.

The mill in particular is unique, as it is the only one of its kind that is still fully functional, Trudel said.

However, it has not been operational since a storm in 2016 wreaked havoc, breaking the wooden sail blades.

The current repairs being done will restore the windmill to its former glory and bring it back to working condition.

Trudel says restoration will include brand new blades to replace those which broke in the storm.

The work was slated to happen in 2019 but flooding caused it to be pushed back.

Construction on the windmill is expected to be completed by the fall, according to the park.

“Having the windmill restored this year is having a big effect on attendance and attracting people to the park,” Trudel said.

Trudel says the loss of the park’s main attraction has added to an already difficult season.

The historic green space has stopped accepting entry fees but park activities and outings are still open to the public.

“We still have lots to offer,” Trudel said.

Global News reached out to the SODEC but was unavailable for comment.