Canada

Investigators complete preliminary analysis of Iran plane crash black box data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says a team of international investigators has completed a preliminary analysis of the data from the flight recorders of the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down by Iran in January.

The black boxes from Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 arrived in Paris earlier this week.

Read more: Canada hopes for answers as Iran plane crash flight recorder analysis begins

Two TSB investigators took part in examining a readout of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

TSB chair Kathy Fox says this initial review of the data is an important milestone, but she stressed the investigation is far from over.

Fox says she knows families are seeking answers about why Iran’s military fired two missiles at the passenger jet on Jan. 8 shortly after take-off from the Tehran airport and that they are eager to learn what data was recovered.

The TSB says international agreements prevent the TSB from sharing any specific information, but Canada is urging Iran to release factual information from the recorders as soon as possible.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
