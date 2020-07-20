Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Flight recorders from Iran plane crash found, Canadian officials hope for answers

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 7:29 am
What a black box can say about the Iran plane crash
WATCH: What a black box can say about the Iran plane crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) officials in Paris on Monday confirmed the presence of flight recorders from the Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran in January.

All 176 passengers aboard Flight PS752 were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Read more: Black boxes from Iran plane crash have arrived in Paris — foreign affairs minister

Officials from Canada, as well as Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, are in Paris investigating the black box from the flight, which was transported from Iran last week.

“We are pleased to finally move forward with this next step, an important milestone in what must be a thorough and transparent safety investigation,” TSB chair Kathy Fox said in a statement. “It is our hope that data from these recorders can provide additional valuable information to inform the investigation, which in the end will help bring answers and closure to the families.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Iranian forces say they downed the Ukraine International Airlines jet, a Boeing 737, on Jan. 8 after mistaking it for a missile at a time of high tensions with the United States.

CCTV footage shows fiery debris flying in moment Ukrainian plane crashes
CCTV footage shows fiery debris flying in moment Ukrainian plane crashes

Lab work to extract data from the black boxes got underway after a preliminary meeting with Iranian and other officials present at BEA headquarters outside Paris, a spokesperson said.

The cockpit voice recorder will be accessed first, with the flight data recorder to follow, he said, adding that the work was likely to take at least until Thursday.

Iran agreed in June to send the black boxes to the BEA for analysis, ending a long standoff with Canada, Ukraine and France over access to the data.

— With files from Reuters

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Iran Plane crashukraine plane crashblack boxflight PS752Flight RecorderCanada Iran Plane Crashukraine planeukraine plane black boxblack box iran plane crashiran plane crash flight recorderukraine plane crash black boxukraine plane crash flight recorder
Flyers
More weekly flyers