Public wanted ‘full, comprehensive’ inquiry into shooting, says Nova Scotia senator

Anger and dissatisfaction are what many Nova Scotians are feeling after the announcement of an “independent review” into the shooting spree in April that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia.

One of those who are unhappy with the provincial and federal government’s decision is Senator Mary Coyle.

“The public was always calling for a full, comprehensive public inquiry,” she told Global News on Friday from her home in Antigonish, N.S.

“So the governments have already heard what the public wants already and this is what they came up with.” Tweet This

The family of the victims, their supporters, academics and independent legal experts have all said they are disappointed by the choice of independent review.

“I’m disappointed that it’s not a public inquiry,” said Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus at Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law, told Global News.

“That’s what many people, including the families, have been calling for.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey even admitted on Thursday that “no one “outright asked for” an independent review.

The review will be chaired by former Nova Scotia Chief Justice Michael MacDonald. He will be joined by former Saint John police chief Leanne Fitch and former deputy prime minister Anne McLellan.

But it will have no power to compel witnesses or testimony, no power to subpoena evidence, no power to challenge any agency or organization that refuses to provide information, and no power to make binding recommendations to the government.

I spoke with Senator Mary Coyle this morning about the announcement of a review instead of a full public inquiry. She was among about 40 senators from across Canada to call on governments for a transparent inquiry.

Asked her what she thinks needs to happen next: pic.twitter.com/IiKlIi54s0 — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) July 24, 2020

Coyle was among a group of 37 senators who signed a letter to N.S. ministers about a pressing need to establish a public inquiry into the mass shooting before the review was announced.

On Friday she said it’s important for the public to keep speaking out on what they want to see.

“We will be here to amplify the voices of people across Canada, but in particular, the members of the victim’s families and the communities that were most greatly affected,” Coyle said.

The Nova Scotia NDP and Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party have both called for the provincial government to hold an emergency sitting of the legislature.

“The Liberal government has chosen to defy public outcry, and they should be held accountable in our Legislature,” said NDP Claudia Chender, in a statement.

Opposition leader Tim Houston called the decision by the provincial and federal government an example of “cover your ass” politics.

On Friday he went a step further and joined with the NDP to call for an emergency sitting.

“The largest mass shooting in the history of Canada demands a full inquiry, and the Liberals made it political by refusing to do what is necessary,” he said in a statement.

Since Thursday, thousands have already signed a petition calling for a public inquiry into the shooting spree. As of 12:30 p.m AT, more than 4,000 people had signed the Change.org petition.

Nova Scotia rapper and musician Classified has encouraged Canadians across the country to sign the petition.

–With files from Global News’ Brian Hill and Sarah Ritchie