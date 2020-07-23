Kings RCMP seek help finding missing 30-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Kings District RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking residents for assistance in finding 30-year-old Nathan Willis Tupper, who was reported missing by his family.

Tupper left a Canning home at 2 a.m. Wednesday, and was dropped off on Deep Hollow Road in New Minas, according to a police news release.

He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has a medium build, noticeable tattoos, short red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark grey t-shirt, faded black jeans and black Nike sneakers with a gold swoosh, police say.

Police ask anyone with information on Nathan Willis Tupper’ whereabouts to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers.

