Two seniors dead in Surrey house fire

Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Surrey.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning at the home on 125B Street near Old Yale Road.

The deceased couple, a man and a woman, are seniors and were found inside the home.

Crews were called at approximately 4:20 a.m. but arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

Surrey RCMP is investigating and the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified.

No further details about the couple are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.