Crime

2 arrested following reported break and enter, assault at Peterborough apartment

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 11:30 am
peterborough-police2
Two Peterborough woman face charges following altercations at a McDonnel St. apartment on Wednesday morning. Peterborough Police Service

Two Peterborough women have been charged following two reported altercations at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment on McDonnel Street for reports of a large disturbance between two groups of people, some of whom are tenants at the building.

Read more: Peterborough teen charged with assault with a weapon following reported incident at youth home

Police allege a 22-year-old woman entered an apartment unit and assaulted a female tenant. Shortly thereafter, an 18-year-old woman allegedly entered the same unit, brandished a knife and threatened the 22-year-old woman.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault. Her name was not released because she was the victim in the second incident, police said Thursday.

The second accused, Angelina Diane Richer, 18, of Park Street South, was arrested and charged with break and enter, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both women were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 24.

