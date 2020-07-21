Peterborough teen charged with assault with a weapon following reported incident at youth home

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough teen is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, following a reported incident at a youth home on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a youth home for a reported assault.

A 15-year-old boy allegedly attempted to assault two staff members at the home and also threw a shoe at a staff member, according to police. The youth then reportedly fled the home on foot.

Officers responded and located the youth in the area.

As a result of the investigation, the youth was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 24, police said Tuesday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

