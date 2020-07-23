Transit service connecting Sarnia, Strathroy-Caradoc, London to launch Aug. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly four months later than expected, an inter-community transit service connecting Sarnia, Strathroy-Caradoc and London is set to launch on August 4.

The service was first announced in December 2019 — long before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Canada — with an anticipated launch of April 2020 on buses with a capacity of 20 to 25 passengers. Instead, the service set to launch next month will include buses with an approximate seating capacity of 10 to 12 passengers.

“The wheels on the bus go round and round starting August 4, providing long-needed intercity bus service to southwestern Ontario to bring us together,” said Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley.

London-based company Voyago, the transit service operator, is also implementing “additional measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and employees in response to COVID-19,” according to a release.

In addition to reduced passenger capacity, health and safety measures also include “frequent cleaning, exact cash fare payment” and barriers between drivers and passengers. Masks or other face coverings will be required on all buses, in compliance with “the most stringent and latest local health unit mandates among the municipalities Voyago serves.”

“A critical piece of our economic recovery depends on our ability to get people to and from work in a convenient and affordable manner. This need is not only local, it is also regional,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.

“The inter-community transit service will further connect our communities, while opening new employment opportunities, supporting local tourism, and strengthening the region as a whole.”

Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden said the municipalities are excited to announce the start of this service, which will provide “a much-needed transportation alternative for those in the region.”

“Many residents, students and employers have been eagerly awaiting this service, and we’re happy to be able to tell them that it will be up and running come August 4.”

The fully accessible service is funded by the province until 2023 through the Ontario Community Transportation Grant program and will begin with three daily round trips and two weekend round trips, though future charges are possible depending on ridership numbers and public feedback.

According to a release, fare price will range from $5 to $20, depending on distance travelled, though children age five and younger ride for free. Seats must be reserved by phone at 519-787-1055 and officials say a monthly pass option is expected to be made available in the future.

