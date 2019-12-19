Menu

Canada

Intercommunity transit service to connect London to Sarnia

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 5:10 pm
Updated December 19, 2019 5:14 pm
The intercommunity transit service will run daily round trips from London to Strathroy-Caradoc and then Sarnia.
The intercommunity transit service will run daily round trips from London to Strathroy-Caradoc and then Sarnia. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

A new bus service is going to connect the people of London to Sarnia and a few places in-between.

The intercommunity transit service will run by the London-based company Voyago and feature daily round trips from the southern Ontario city to Strathroy-Caradoc and then Sarnia.

“Improving transportation, specifically getting people to and from work quickly and conveniently, has been an area of intense focus during my term as mayor. This focus is not only local, it is also regional,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.

Holder said the program will be completely funded by the government of Ontario through the Ontario Community Transportation Grant program until March 2023.

“With support from the Ontario government and Voyago, this investment will connect our communities like never before, while providing new opportunities for employers and job seekers alike,” the mayor said.

Service is expected to start in April 2020, with three daily round-trips during the week, and two round-trips on weekends.

Each bus will be fully-accessible with capacity to carry between 20 to 25 passengers.

Route, scheduling and fare information will be available in the New Year.

