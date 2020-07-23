Menu

Health

Grands Prix Cyclistes events cancelled in Montreal and Quebec City due to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
The pack of cyclists makes its way through the streets during the Grand Prix cycliste de Quebec, Friday, September 7, 2018 in Quebec City.
The pack of cyclists makes its way through the streets during the Grand Prix cycliste de Quebec, Friday, September 7, 2018 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Grands Prix Cyclistes races scheduled for Montreal and Quebec City in September have been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The annual cycling events were scheduled to take place in September but the organization said in a statement Thursday that “it would be impossible to fulfill all of the health and operational requirements needed to guarantee a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

“To delay this decision any longer would have been neither responsible nor respectful of all the parties who have placed their trust in us since 2010 further,” said Serge Arsenault, president of Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal.

The organization said “too many unresolved questions” remain — such as when borders will reopen and changing measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 — to go forward with the event.

“All the efforts made, to uphold our standards of quality as well as ensure everyone’s safety, have ultimately been in vain,” Arsenault said.

The races are the latest events to be cancelled or postponed in Quebec due to the ongoing health crisis. Most summer festivals in Montreal have also been put off.

Next year’s races in both cities are still set for September 2021.

— With files from the Canadian Press

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec CityCyclingGrand Prix CyclistesGrand Prix Cyclistes Montreal cancelledMontreal cycling event
