First cannabis retail store in Peterborough County proposed in Bridgenorth

A Brampton, Ont.-based company plans to open the first cannabis retail store in Peterborough County.

Flowertown Cannabis has applied to open a store in a strip mall at 874 Ward St. in the heart of the village of Bridgenorth in Selwyn Township, just north of Peterborough.

Read more: 2nd retail cannabis store coming to Peterborough

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the application is currently under public notice which means any concerns or objections must be submitted by July 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Company president Uday Krishnan tells Global News Peterborough that the goal is to have the outlet open in August.

“We have now got the placard in the window, and, following a series of inspections, expect to be put into the queue for final approval,” Krishnan said. “We hope to be able to open in August to be able to take advantage of summer traffic but understand that final queue can take some time. We are at the mercy of the process.”

Krishnan says the company selected the village for its central location to other smaller and cottaging communities and for the location of the store itself.

A public notice sign posted in the windows of a Flowertown Cannabis store in Bridgenorth, Ont. on July 23. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a close relationship with some of the folks in the community and hope to be able to offer a source of growth and employment for the area,” Krishnan said.

“Being centrally located, we want to be able to offer professional, safe and respectful cannabis retail year-round, as part of the local community.”

Flowertown Cannabis is also applying to open a store in Simcoe.

In the City of Peterborough, there is currently one cannabis retail store — Growers Retail on George Street — which opened on April 1. The AGCO lists eight other applications proposing retail outlets in the city.

Growers Retail has also applied for a second store just outside the city at Fowlers Corners which is in the jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

1:55 Peterborough’s first legal pot shop open for business Peterborough’s first legal pot shop open for business