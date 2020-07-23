Menu

Crime

Suspended driver charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough County OPP have charged a local man with impaired driving.
Peterborough County OPP have charged a local man with impaired driving.

A Peterborough man has been charged with driving offences, including impaired driving, following a traffic stop early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle around 12:15 a.m. that was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed along Parkhill Road West.

Read more: Lindsay woman charged with impaired driving following call from witness — police

OPP say officers determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Stories

Ian McGregor, 35, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 30.

