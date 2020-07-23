Suspended driver charged with impaired driving in Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged with driving offences, including impaired driving, following a traffic stop early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle around 12:15 a.m. that was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed along Parkhill Road West.

OPP say officers determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Ian McGregor, 35, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 30.

