Pair of playground poop incidents perplex parents in Harbour Landing

A pair of recent incidents of human feces being found on playgrounds in Harbour Landing has parents and residents reeling.

“It’s not something you hear everyday,” one mother told Global News as she made her way through Fairchild Park with her young child.

💩💩💩There have been not one, but two, alleged sightings (one confirmed, as you can see in the photo below) of poop in the park. We’ve been, um, digging through this to see if we can find out more. Full story tonight on @GlobalRegina at 6! 💩💩💩 pic.twitter.com/kfTIzs7Gw6 — Connor O'Donovan (@ConnODonNews) July 22, 2020

“Especially as a parent it puts you a little on edge, with everything else going on in the world today. It’s shocking and disturbing.”

The first droppings were discovered on July 12.

Harbour Landing resident Jamal Habib was taking his kids to play at the playgrounds behind Harbour Landing Common when he noticed something off.

“I saw a couple of kids like screaming like they were surprised about something,” he told Global News. “I came closer and saw what appeared to be a human poop there.

“So yeah I was pretty shocked and surprised.”

Then, this past week, reports emerged of a second incident, this time on the playground in nearby Norseman Park.

A Facebook post describes an incident in which feces was found on a playground in Regina’s Norseman Park in the Harbour Landing neighborhood. Facebook

Though they did not disclose locations, the City of Regina confirmed to Global Regina that crews have cleaned poop from playgrounds in Harbour Landing on two separate occasions this summer.

The Regina Police Service told Global News they haven’t heard any such reports.

Habib said he called the city to notify them of the mess, and commended the crews who were out the next day to clean and sanitize the playground — which is technically on school division property.

Still, he said the incident has made him a little wary.

“Definitely, I’ll be keeping a closer eye. Every time we come to the park I’ll be checking the structures first and making sure they’re clean before I let the kids play on it.”

