Alleged ISIS member from Calgary charged with terrorism: RCMP

A Calgary man has been charged with terrorism offences for allegedly travelling to Syria in 2013 and joining the so-called Islamic State, the RCMP said on Wednesday.

The RCMP said Hussein Sobhe Borhot had participated in a kidnapping.

The charges against the 34-year-old followed what police described as an extensive and complex national security investigation spanning a seven-year period.

He was arrested in Calgary on Monday and charged with participation in the activity of a terrorist group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

“Between May 9, 2013 and June 7, 2014, Hussein Sobhe Borhot travelled to Syria where he contributed to activities of a terrorist group, the Islamic State (IS),” the RCMP said.

“During this time, Hussein Sobhe Borhot enlisted with IS, received training for the purpose of enhancing the ability of IS, knowingly participated or contributed to the activities of the group and knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping at the direction of, or in association with the terrorist group.”

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court next on Friday.

