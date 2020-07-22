Severe storms likely in parts of southern Alberta Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

This summer has seen several thunderstorms tear through Alberta, and on Wednesday, more unsettled weather is expected across the province.

Chief meteorologist with Global Edmonton Jesse Beyer said this afternoon could bring with it damaging weather for some southern Alberta communities, including large hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall.

“In southern Alberta, specifically east and southeast of Calgary, we will be looking at some severe storms,” Beyer said. “Some of the strongest so far this season.

“If these storms live up to their forecast potential, there could be up to six-centimetre hail, that’s the size of a baseball.” Tweet This

Beyer said the weather could also take a turn for the worse, producing tornadoes in some parts of the province.

“With the trough position, ample low-level moisture and upper-level atmospheric wind support, not only is there the risk for baseball-size hail, but these storms will also be capable of producing tornadoes.”

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Alberta, including Calgary, Cochrane and Rocky View County.

However, the province’s capital can expect milder weather, according to Beyer.

“The low in the north will bring scattered showers and mostly non-severe, garden-variety thundershowers. This includes the city of Edmonton,” Beyer said.

“After a round of moderate rainfall this morning we could be looking at round two tonight and overnight, with more rain expected Thursday.”

Beyer noted Wednesday’s weather could change rapidly throughout the afternoon and added that caution should be taken when travelling.

For up-to-date road conditions, follow 511 Alberta.

