Teenager dead after ATV crash in Plymouth, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 12:41 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 14-year-old from Hartford, N.B,. is dead after an ATV crash on Tuesday in New Brunswick.

RCMP say officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at 8:45 p.m., in Plymouth, N.B.

The crash, which occurred along Plymouth Road, is believed to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

The teen was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries according to police.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

