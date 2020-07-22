Teenager dead after ATV crash in Plymouth, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old from Hartford, N.B,. is dead after an ATV crash on Tuesday in New Brunswick.

RCMP say officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at 8:45 p.m., in Plymouth, N.B.

The crash, which occurred along Plymouth Road, is believed to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

The teen was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries according to police.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.