Canada

911 phone lines down throughout New Brunswick: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 8:30 am
RCMP say 911 is down in New Brunswick on Wednesday morning.
RCMP say 911 is down in New Brunswick on Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say that calls to 911 are not being completed on Wednesday.

The force says that technical issues are the cause of the outage.

Read more: Saint John Police officers to start wearing body cameras this fall

If you are in an RCMP jurisdiction and are experiencing an emergency, the Mounties are urging residents to call 506-429-3973.

The Mounties say a public alert message has been requested.

The City of Fredericton says their Service Fredericton line is also down, which they say is the result of a “major Bell outage.”

More to come.

