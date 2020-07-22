911 phone lines down throughout New Brunswick: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say that calls to 911 are not being completed on Wednesday.

The force says that technical issues are the cause of the outage.

Read more: Saint John Police officers to start wearing body cameras this fall

Due to a technical issue with the phone lines, 911 calls are not getting through across New Brunswick. In an emergency in RCMP jurisdiction, call 506-429-3973. A public Alert Ready message has been requested. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) July 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

If you are in an RCMP jurisdiction and are experiencing an emergency, the Mounties are urging residents to call 506-429-3973.

The Mounties say a public alert message has been requested.

The City of Fredericton says their Service Fredericton line is also down, which they say is the result of a “major Bell outage.”

More to come.