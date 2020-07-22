911 phone lines down throughout New Brunswick: RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP say that calls to 911 are not being completed on Wednesday.
The force says that technical issues are the cause of the outage.
If you are in an RCMP jurisdiction and are experiencing an emergency, the Mounties are urging residents to call 506-429-3973.
Trending Stories
The Mounties say a public alert message has been requested.
The City of Fredericton says their Service Fredericton line is also down, which they say is the result of a “major Bell outage.”
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments