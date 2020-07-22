Menu

Canada

Federal Court rules Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement unconstitutional

By Brian Hill Global News
Refugee advocates are crying foul over the Trudeau government's proposed changes to immigration laws that aim to stem the flow of asylum seekers who have been crossing into Canada at unofficial border crossings.
Refugee advocates are crying foul over the Trudeau government's proposed changes to immigration laws that aim to stem the flow of asylum seekers who have been crossing into Canada at unofficial border crossings.

The Federal Court has ruled that the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), which allows Canada to send certain refugee claimants back to the United States, is unconstitutional.

Released Wednesday, the decision from Justice Ann McDonald explicitly states that the U.S. is no longer a safe country for refugees sent back from Canada due to the risk of imprisonment.

“For the reasons outlined below, I have concluded that the actions of Canadian authorities in enforcing the STCA result in ineligible (refugee) claimants being imprisoned by US authorities,” McDonald wrote.

“I have concluded that imprisonment and the attendant consequences are inconsistent with the spirit and objective of the STCA and are a violation of the rights guaranteed by section 7 of the (Charter of Rights and Freedoms).

This is a developing story. More to come…

