Car crash prompts closure of Riverside Drive: London, Ont., police

Police in London, Ont., closed a section of Riverside Drive following a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, emergency services were called to Riverside Drive near Upper Avenue at roughly 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police told Global News that a vehicle had gone into the ditch and the driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Middlesex EMS confirmed to Global News that paramedics transported an adult woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Riverside Drive in both directions between Beaverbrook Avenue and Foster Avenue while officers continued to investigate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it was not clear when the roadway was expected to reopen.

Emergency Crews are on Riverside Drive near Upper Avenue in relation to a motor vehicle collision. Riverside Drive is now CLOSED in both directions between Beaverbrook and Foster Avenues. Please choose an alternate route. UNKNOWN INJURIES at this time. #ldnont #RoadClosed pic.twitter.com/kymYDYYl6b — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 22, 2020