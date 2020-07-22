Menu

Car crash prompts closure of Riverside Drive: London, Ont., police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 22, 2020 12:28 pm
London police have closed a section of Riverside Drive due to a crash July 22, 2020.
London police have closed a section of Riverside Drive due to a crash July 22, 2020. via Google Maps

Police in London, Ont., closed a section of Riverside Drive following a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, emergency services were called to Riverside Drive near Upper Avenue at roughly 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police told Global News that a vehicle had gone into the ditch and the driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Read more: London, Ont., man identified as deceased in fatal crash in Middlesex Centre

Middlesex EMS confirmed to Global News that paramedics transported an adult woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed Riverside Drive in both directions between Beaverbrook Avenue and Foster Avenue while officers continued to investigate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it was not clear when the roadway was expected to reopen.

