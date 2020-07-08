Menu

Canada

London, Ont., man identified as deceased in fatal crash in Middlesex Centre

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 8, 2020 11:30 am
FILE. Global News

A London, Ont., man has been identified as the driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Medway Road in Middlesex Centre on the weekend.

According to Middlesex OPP, emergency crews were called to the 14000 block of Medway Road, east of Wonderland Road in Middlesex Centre just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: Driver dead following crash on Medway Road in London, Ont.: OPP

Police say investigators determined that an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line, left the roadway, then entered the north ditch and struck a hydro pole.

Two occupants, a driver and passenger, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver later died.

OPP have identified him as Ronald Jaques, 60. The passenger, an adult woman whose name has not been released, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

