Waterloo Region reports 2 new coronavirus cases, as total cases rise to 1,368

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the area’s total to 1,368.

The death toll at 119 remains unchanged from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which means 1,194 cases are now considered resolved.

There are 53 active cases in the region, including 12 people in the hospital.

A COVID-19 outbreak declared on July 13 continues at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge where one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Ontario reported 165 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,107. Two more deaths were reported in the province, as the death toll has risen to 2,755.

Meanwhile, another 207 people have recovered from COVID-19 as 33,812 cases are now considered resolved in Ontario.

