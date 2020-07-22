Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec records 142 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 11:14 am
A woman wears a face mask at a convenience store in Montreal, Sunday, July 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask at a convenience store in Montreal, Sunday, July 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s number of new novel coronavirus cases continues to top the 100 mark after the authorities reported 142 additional infections Wednesday.

The latest cases bring the province’s total to 57,938 since the pandemic first hit in March. It is the highest caseload in the country.

Read more: Montreal woman with health condition says she was turned away from store for not wearing mask

Authorities also reported four more deaths from the previous day, with the death toll at 5,662. Quebec remains the province with the most fatalities attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 235 patients in hospital, a decrease of 12 from the previous day. Authorities reported one more patient in intensive care, for a total of 16.

The latest available data for testing, dating from July 20, shows 12,217 tests were administered that day. The province’s daily goal is 14,000 tests.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers