Quebec records 142 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s number of new novel coronavirus cases continues to top the 100 mark after the authorities reported 142 additional infections Wednesday.

The latest cases bring the province’s total to 57,938 since the pandemic first hit in March. It is the highest caseload in the country.

Read more: Montreal woman with health condition says she was turned away from store for not wearing mask

Authorities also reported four more deaths from the previous day, with the death toll at 5,662. Quebec remains the province with the most fatalities attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 235 patients in hospital, a decrease of 12 from the previous day. Authorities reported one more patient in intensive care, for a total of 16.

The latest available data for testing, dating from July 20, shows 12,217 tests were administered that day. The province’s daily goal is 14,000 tests.

Story continues below advertisement