6.2-magnitude earthquake recorded west of Tofino, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was detected west of Tofino, British Columbia early Wednesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) agency, the quake struck 250 kilometres west of Tofino.

Earthquakes Canada’s preliminary data identified the quake as a magnitude 4.0 and that it struck in the Gold River region of B.C.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.0 – 22 Jul 4:33 PDT – GOLD RIVER, BC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) July 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It struck shortly after 4:30 a.m. PDT (7:30 a.m. ET).

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage and “none would be expected.”

The quake comes just a few hours after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked areas near Alaska, prompting a tsunami warning for the southern part of the state. That warning has since ended.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.