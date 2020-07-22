Menu

Canada

6.2-magnitude earthquake recorded west of Tofino, B.C.

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Tofino, B.C. on July 22, 2020, according to the USGS.
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Tofino, B.C. on July 22, 2020, according to the USGS. Source: USGS

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was detected west of Tofino, British Columbia early Wednesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) agency, the quake struck 250 kilometres west of Tofino.

Earthquakes Canada’s preliminary data identified the quake as a magnitude 4.0 and that it struck in the Gold River region of B.C.

It struck shortly after 4:30 a.m. PDT (7:30 a.m. ET).

Trending Stories

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage and “none would be expected.”

The quake comes just a few hours after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked areas near Alaska, prompting a tsunami warning for the southern part of the state. That warning has since ended.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

