World

Magnitude 7.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning for southern Alaska

By Sean Boynton Global News
The epicentre of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska on July 22, 2020.
The epicentre of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska on July 22, 2020. USGS

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake off the southwestern tip of Alaska Wednesday has prompted a tsunami warning for some communities.

The quake hit 99 kilometres southeast of Perryville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, at a depth of roughly 10 kilometres.

The tsunami warning issued by the U.S. National Weather Service covers the entire island chain stretching from the southern tip of the Alaska Peninsula. Some surrounding communities have been placed under tsunami advisories.

Tsunami warning sirens were heard in communities like Kodiak, according to videos on social media.

The National Weather Service and other agencies later confirmed there is no tsunami threat for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts, though the threat remains in place for Alaska.

Trending Stories

At least three other earthquakes struck the same area off Alaska shortly after the first. One measured at 1.7 magnitude, while the two others were a 4.6 and 4.8 magnitude, respectively.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

Earthquakes Canada issued a warning of a 4.6-magnitude quake near Port Hardy, B.C., in relation to the first Alaska quake, but later admitted it was a false alarm.

