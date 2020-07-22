Magnitude 7.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning for southern Alaska

Send this page to someone via email

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake off the southwestern tip of Alaska Wednesday has prompted a tsunami warning for some communities.

The quake hit 99 kilometres southeast of Perryville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, at a depth of roughly 10 kilometres.

The tsunami warning issued by the U.S. National Weather Service covers the entire island chain stretching from the southern tip of the Alaska Peninsula. Some surrounding communities have been placed under tsunami advisories.

Tsunami warning sirens were heard in communities like Kodiak, according to videos on social media.

Tsunami warning in kodiak AK pic.twitter.com/pBio9lnWDF — Tyler (@Tyler82092707) July 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The National Weather Service and other agencies later confirmed there is no tsunami threat for other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts, though the threat remains in place for Alaska.

There is no tsunami threat to #BC. https://t.co/ifW7BSVoGI — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 22, 2020

At least three other earthquakes struck the same area off Alaska shortly after the first. One measured at 1.7 magnitude, while the two others were a 4.6 and 4.8 magnitude, respectively.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

Earthquakes Canada issued a warning of a 4.6-magnitude quake near Port Hardy, B.C., in relation to the first Alaska quake, but later admitted it was a false alarm.

FALSE ALERT *Magnitude 4.6 – 21 Jul 23:16 PDT – PORT HARDY, BC region* based on Alaska teleseism. For details see the https://earthquake.u — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) July 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

0:40 6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt by B.C. residents 6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake felt by B.C. residents