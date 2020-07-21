Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

11-year-old penguin dies due to reproductive tract tear at Calgary Zoo

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 11:30 pm
The Calgary Zoo announced Tuesday that Roz the penguin had died due to a reproductive tract tear.
The Calgary Zoo announced Tuesday that Roz the penguin had died due to a reproductive tract tear. Courtesy: Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo is mourning the loss of Roz the penguin who died last week, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The gentoo penguin died unexpectedly at 11 years old; typically, gentoos under human care can live about 15 to 20 years, according to the zoo.

Trending Stories

“Post mortem findings indicated Roz succumbed to a reproductive tract tear,” the zoo said.

Read more: Calgary Zoo welcomes new gentoo penguin chick

The zoo said Roz moved to Calgary from the Edinburgh Zoo in January 2012 and was a “cherished member of the Calgary Zoo family.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary ZoopenguinsPenguinGentoo penguinsgentoo penguinCalgary Zoo penguin deadpenguin Calgary Zoopenguin dead Calgary Zoopenguin dies Calgary ZooRoz dead Calgary ZooRoz penguin dead Calgary Zoo
Flyers
More weekly flyers