11-year-old penguin dies due to reproductive tract tear at Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo is mourning the loss of Roz the penguin who died last week, according to a statement released Tuesday.
The gentoo penguin died unexpectedly at 11 years old; typically, gentoos under human care can live about 15 to 20 years, according to the zoo.
“Post mortem findings indicated Roz succumbed to a reproductive tract tear,” the zoo said.
The zoo said Roz moved to Calgary from the Edinburgh Zoo in January 2012 and was a “cherished member of the Calgary Zoo family.”
