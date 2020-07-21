11-year-old penguin dies due to reproductive tract tear at Calgary Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo is mourning the loss of Roz the penguin who died last week, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The gentoo penguin died unexpectedly at 11 years old; typically, gentoos under human care can live about 15 to 20 years, according to the zoo.

“Post mortem findings indicated Roz succumbed to a reproductive tract tear,” the zoo said.

The zoo said Roz moved to Calgary from the Edinburgh Zoo in January 2012 and was a “cherished member of the Calgary Zoo family.”

