4 cases of COVID-19 at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary

The Alberta government declared on its website Tuesday that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary.

Four staff members on a post-surgery unit have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Alberta Health Services told Global News.

The first case was confirmed on July 13 and the latest was confirmed on July 19, AHS said. One person has since recovered and has been cleared to return to work.

“Contact tracing is ongoing and out of an abundance of caution, all patients on the unit identified as potentially exposed have been offered testing and swabbed,” AHS said. “No patient cases have been identified.”

AHS said to reduce further transmission, it has deep-cleaned the unit, closed a staff break room and enhanced screening and surveillance for all health-care workers and patients.

“While we appreciate it may be difficult for some, visitors to this unit are limited to only end-of-life situations until further notice,” AHS said.

After review by Infection Prevention & Control, the medical officer of health and AHS Workplace Health & Safety, the unit remains open and a “safe and appropriate place to receive and deliver care,” AHS said.

Outbreaks in acute care facilities like PLC are reported publicly when there are two or more cases, the province said.