Man faces additional charge stemming from alleged historical sexual offences in Seaforth, Ont.

A man from Huron East is facing an additional charge two months after being arrested in relation to an alleged historical sex assault.
Huron County OPP first arrested 61-year-old Cameron Doig in May on eight counts of sex-related offences stemming from alleged events that took place in Seaforth, Ont., in the 1990s.
Police say the victim was a teenager and that the accused was their supervisor and golf instructor during the time.
Following his arrest in May, Doig was released from custody with a future court date.
Nearly two months later, in mid-July, investigators met with an additional victim.
The victim came forward with allegations stemming from events that took place in the 1970s in Seaforth.
As a result, police have laid an additional charge of indecent assault against Doig.
Doig has been released from custody with a future court date set for Sept. 28 in Goderich.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.
Information may also be phoned in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
