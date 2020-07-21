Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed 2 girls near Dauphin, Man.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2020 5:30 pm
A 25-year-old man is facing a list of charges after two girls died in a crash near Dauphin last August.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES / Lee Brown

A northern Manitoba man is facing multiple charges in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two young girls near Dauphin last year.

Police say 25-year-old Jack Winters was arrested July 17 following an extensive investigation and charged with 15 offences.



They include two counts each of impaired and dangerous driving causing death and three counts each of impaired and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Read more: 2 girls, ages 4 and 6, die in collision north of Dauphin

Two girls aged four and six suffered fatal injuries and two women were seriously hurt when a pickup truck went through an intersection and hit another pickup last August.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Impaired DrivingWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPDrinking and DrivingDauphin crashDauphin Fatal CrashJack Winters
