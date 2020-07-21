Impaired driving charges laid in crash that killed 2 girls near Dauphin, Man.

A northern Manitoba man is facing multiple charges in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two young girls near Dauphin last year.
Police say 25-year-old Jack Winters was arrested July 17 following an extensive investigation and charged with 15 offences.
They include two counts each of impaired and dangerous driving causing death and three counts each of impaired and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Two girls aged four and six suffered fatal injuries and two women were seriously hurt when a pickup truck went through an intersection and hit another pickup last August.
