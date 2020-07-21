Menu

Comments

Health

5 active coronavirus cases remain in New Brunswick

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 1:51 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

There are five active COVID-19 cases, and no new cases reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

In total, the province has conducted 49,369 tests and confirmed 170 cases of the virus.

Read more: There are now 5 active cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick

There have been 163 recoveries and two deaths in the province.

The province says nearly 45 per cent cases were travel-related and 49 per cent came from close contact. Six per cent of the cases came from community transmission.

Currently, no New Brunswickers are hospitalized for COVID-19 complications.

Read more: Elections New Brunswick preparing for possible general election during pandemic

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational and permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

However, restrictions are still in place.

On Monday, the N.B. government refused 135 vehicles attempting to enter the province, according to the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard.

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

