5 active coronavirus cases remain in New Brunswick

There are five active COVID-19 cases, and no new cases reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.
In total, the province has conducted 49,369 tests and confirmed 170 cases of the virus.
There have been 163 recoveries and two deaths in the province.
The province says nearly 45 per cent cases were travel-related and 49 per cent came from close contact. Six per cent of the cases came from community transmission.
Currently, no New Brunswickers are hospitalized for COVID-19 complications.
The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational and permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.
However, restrictions are still in place.
On Monday, the N.B. government refused 135 vehicles attempting to enter the province, according to the New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard.
